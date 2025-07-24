WATCH: Car rams into Phoenix streetwear store in brazen smash-and-grab theft

PHOENIX — Cleanup is underway at a Phoenix streetwear store after surveillance video captured a dramatic smash-and-grab theft where a driver rammed a car through the storefront before stealing merchandise.

The incident happened at Restock Ave, located near 99th Avenue and Camelback Road, where the thief had to break through not only glass doors but also a heavy security gate to access the store.

Surveillance video shows a car crashing into the front of the shoe and streetwear store, followed by a person exiting the vehicle and grabbing clothes from inside.

Watch the security footage in the video player below:

Security footage shows brazen smash-and-grab at Phoenix clothing store

"When I saw this, I couldn't believe it... I didn't know how to react," said Chris Sotelo, owner of Restock Ave. "I started this 10 years ago and got it to where it is at... for people to come in and destroy it kind of sucks, you know?"

The break-in comes just as the store was preparing for the busy back-to-school shopping season.

The extent of loss and damage has yet to be determined.

Police confirmed the vehicle used in the crime was stolen and said the investigation is ongoing.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.