Maricopa County sheriff: End of federal oversight is coming, staffing shortage could be solved soon

Federal oversight could soon come to an end for the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

It could also be fully staffed within two years, Maricopa County Sheriff Jerry Sheridan told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Thursday.

The department has been watched by a court-appointed monitor since 2013, as a result of a verdict in a racial profiling lawsuit that was filed in 2007, during the tenure of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

Recently, the federal oversight has been called a waste of money by the chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, and public meetings about the federal monitor have led Sheridan to believe that the oversight will soon come to an end.

“There absolutely is light at the end of the tunnel,” Sheridan said. “It was nice to see, for the first time in 11 years, people come and talk positively about MCSO and what the deputies are doing out there.”

