Glendale Police investigating door kicked in as family suspects TikTok challenge

GLENDALE, AZ — A door kicked in, and the suspects caught on camera.

As Glendale police investigate, the family impacted tells ABC15 they are worried this might all be because of a TikTok trend.

Despite a ring camera to capture it all, two people brazenly kicked in the front door of a home in Glendale before running off. It leaves the family with extensive damage, and also feeling unsafe.

A crash around 8 a.m. Thursday jolted Monica Hines’ family awake in their Glendale home.

“So they looked, and then the door was wide open,” Hines said.

She got the call at work, saying they didn’t know what had happened until they looked at the ring camera footage.

“I was surprised and I was scared,” Hines said.

The family filed a report with Glendale Police, who believe the suspects in the footage are 15- or 16-year-olds.

Hines showed ABC15 how the swift kick left behind extensive damage.

“You can see the footprint,” she said, pointing to the front of the door, and showing splintered pieces of the wall. “Now my door doesn't lock.”

Police tell us they estimate about $3,000 worth of damage.

When the family posted the video on the Ring Cam app, some neighbors commented that they have had similar situations, saying this could be part of the TikTok “door kick challenge.” That is a social media prank that has been reported around the country.

Sgt. Bryan Hoskin, Glendale Police Public Information Officer, says investigators will look into that possible connection.

“That [responding] officer went around and tried to identify those individuals to some local schools,” Sgt. Hoskin said. “Hopefully, we'll get their information here shortly, and then our property crimes detectives will follow up on it, and they'll go and make whatever arrests they deem necessary, and then obviously, will lead into court and prosecution.”

He says the suspects could face property crime charges.

Nationwide media reports show that at least a few kids have been shot and killed by homeowners while carrying out the “door kick challenge.”

Sgt. Hoskin says while we do not know the suspects’ motivation in this case, this activity can be dangerous for everyone.

“Possible tragedies that could happen from this. A lot of people have firearms in the state, and you're allowed to protect your property,” Sgt. Hoskin said. “A simple prank, or simple trend, could potentially turn into something deadly.”

With a 12-year-old of her own, Hines hopes her daughter stays away from any social media pranks.

“Somebody has to do something about this, because it's just not a joke what we're going through,” she said.

Hines says she is now working through renters’ insurance and hoping for a hasty repair from the landlord, as she worries for her family’s safety.

“Don't feel safe at all anymore,” Hines said. “Because you never know what's going to happen next.”