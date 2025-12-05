Bystander seriously hurt after a fight turned into a shooting in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — A bystander is seriously hurt after a fight turned into a shooting Thursday afternoon in south Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near Central Avenue and Roeser Road around 4 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a woman had been shot.

She was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have learned that two women were fighting when one of the two pulled out a gun and fired a number of shots.

The woman who was struck was a bystander, and police say she was not involved in the fight.

Police do not believe they are looking for any outstanding suspects.

The shooting remains under investigation.