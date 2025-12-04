WHAT TO KNOW: 2025 APS Electric Light Parade in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The streets of Central Phoenix will be shining bright this weekend for the 38th annual APS Electric Light Parade!

This year’s theme is ‘Let It Glow’ and will feature over 100 colorful floats decked out in Christmas lights.

The line-up of custom floats and participants will showcase marching bands, first responders, Valley non-profits, some of Arizona’s professional sports teams, and many others.

The parade will kick off on Saturday, December 6 at 7 p.m. at Central Avenue and Montebello before ending at Camelback and Bethany Home roads.

Can't make it in person to enjoy all of the fun? Catch the parade LIVE on the ABC15 Streaming App and ABC15 Facebook/YouTube pages starting at 7 p.m. Saturday night!

Road closures from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. will include:



Central Avenue: Curb lanes restricted from Camelback Rd. to Bethany Home Rd. starting at 6 a.m.

Georgia Avenue: Restrictions for broadcast preparations beginning at 8 am.

7th Street: Curb lanes restricted from Osborn Rd. to Indian School Rd. starting at 2 p.m.

Central Avenue: Closure from Bethany Home Road south to Mariposa Street; limited to local access at Indian School Road; for northbound traffic up to Mariposa Street.

Camelback Road: Closure from 3rd Avenue to 8th Place; limited to local access at 7th Avenue for eastbound traffic up to 1st Avenue; limited to local access at 12th Street for westbound traffic up to 8th Street.

Missouri Avenue: Closure from 3rd Avenue to 4th Street; limited to local access at 7th Avenue for eastbound traffic up to Central Avenue; limited to local access at 7th Street for westbound traffic to Central Avenue.

7th Street: Closure from Colter Street to Osborn Road; limited to local access at Bethany Home Road for southbound traffic up to 300 ft. north of Camelback Road.

Highland Avenue: Limited to local access at 12th Street for westbound traffic to 8th Street.

Indian School Road: Lane restrictions in place early. Closure from 9th Street to Central Avenue starting at 6 pm to approximately 11 pm; limited to local access at 12th Street for westbound traffic to 9th Street.

Later this holiday season, be sure to catch the television broadcast on ABC15 on Monday, December 15 at 4 p.m. and again on Christmas Day at 9 a.m.

Click here for more information from the City of Phoenix.