Ten-year-old boy and teen facing charges for allegedly showing off a gun at Buckeye park

A 10-year-old and a 16-year-old are facing charges after being caught with a gun in Buckeye on Wednesday.

Police say witnesses saw a group of males showing off a gun at a park near Dean and Yuma roads around 5:45 p.m.

According to police, a 10-year-old boy had a gun matching the description a witness gave.

The 16-year-old boy was also involved, according to officials.

Police have not said who the gun belongs to.

Police say both of them are facing weapons misconduct charges.

The younger boy was released to his guardians, and the 16-year-old was booked into jail.

