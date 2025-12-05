Man dies after being shot in central Phoenix, suspect at large

PHOENIX — A man has died after he was shot Thursday night in central Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near Central Avenue and McDowell Road around 8:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from what they believed was a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Phoenix firefighters.

He has not yet been identified.

Police say no suspects have been identified at this time.

The shooting is under investigation.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.