North Phoenix holiday display shines bright on ABC’s Great Christmas Light Fight

PHOENIX — A North Phoenix family is lighting up the Valley this holiday season with a densely packed Christmas display now earning national recognition.

After being featured on ABC’s Great Christmas Light Fight, Patty and Carl Jimenez’s home – known as “The Biggest Little Christmas in Phoenix” – has become a must-see stop for visitors looking for one of the most over-the-top residential walk-through experiences.

What started as a small synchronized light show a decade ago has grown into a layered attraction overflowing from the family’s modest front and side yard.

“We’ve tried to create the kind of display we’d want to go visit,” said Carl. “It’s a really small lot, so we try to do as much as we can with the space.”

The display features five inflatable dinosaurs, 19 penguins, 22 elves, 18 Christmas trees, about 120 nutcrackers, and more lights than you can count.

“People ask, ‘Is it weird when people are in your yard?’ Well, yes, but also it's great because we can hear them in the house, and we hear the parents and the kids enjoying their time together,” Patty added.

Guests are encouraged to park, explore, and make a donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona, with all proceeds supporting local youth mentoring programs.

‘The Biggest Little Christmas in Phoenix’ will air on ABC’s Great Christmas Light Fight on ABC15 on Thursday, December 4, starting at 7 p.m.

Check it out at 18639 N. 1st Ave. in North Phoenix.