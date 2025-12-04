Mesa Brick Convention, LEGO-centric event, is coming to Mesa in 2026

MESA, AZ — Mesa will host its first-ever LEGO convention at the Mesa Convention Center on May 30-31, 2026.

The all-ages Mesa Brick Convention is set to feature professional LEGO artists from across the United States who will display their creations and meet with fans.

The event will feature meet-and-greets with LEGO master builders and galleries of life-sized LEGO models. Visitors can also shop for retired sets, new releases, hard-to-find pieces, and other merchandise from various vendors.

Eric Paparatto/ Brick Convention

Attendees will also have the opportunity to get hands-on in the Construction Zone, which will feature thousands of bricks available for building, along with live builds to watch and participate in.

There will even be a dedicated Star Wars Zone, featuring LEGO creations from a galaxy far, far away.

A portion of the proceeds will support Creations for Charity, an all-volunteer nonprofit organization that purchases new LEGO sets for underprivileged children worldwide during the holidays.

Tickets cost $14.99 and are available for either Saturday, May 30 or Sunday, May 31.

You can purchase your tickets here.