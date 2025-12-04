Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsMesa News

Actions

Mesa Brick Convention, LEGO-centric event, is coming to Mesa in 2026

Tickets are now available for the massive Lego convention
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
LEGOCity.jpg
Posted
and last updated

MESA, AZ — Mesa will host its first-ever LEGO convention at the Mesa Convention Center on May 30-31, 2026.

The all-ages Mesa Brick Convention is set to feature professional LEGO artists from across the United States who will display their creations and meet with fans.

The event will feature meet-and-greets with LEGO master builders and galleries of life-sized LEGO models. Visitors can also shop for retired sets, new releases, hard-to-find pieces, and other merchandise from various vendors.

Lego Bricks

Attendees will also have the opportunity to get hands-on in the Construction Zone, which will feature thousands of bricks available for building, along with live builds to watch and participate in.

There will even be a dedicated Star Wars Zone, featuring LEGO creations from a galaxy far, far away.

Null

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

Connect with us: share@abc15.com

Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

A portion of the proceeds will support Creations for Charity, an all-volunteer nonprofit organization that purchases new LEGO sets for underprivileged children worldwide during the holidays.

Tickets cost $14.99 and are available for either Saturday, May 30 or Sunday, May 31.

You can purchase your tickets here.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen