San Tan Valley voters go to polls for crucial incorporation vote

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — Voters in San Tan Valley are heading to the polls on Tuesday to decide whether their community should incorporate and establish its own local government. The election gives residents the power to determine if San Tan Valley should become Arizona's newest town.

This election represents a pivotal moment for the more than 100,000 residents who currently have no mayor, no city council, and no local government dedicated solely to their community's needs.

Some residents see incorporation as a path to securing more resources and better services for their growing community.

"I think if San Tan Valley had all the services because they were incorporated, I wouldn't be wishing I just had moved across Empire Blvd. and been a part of Queen Creek instead, because I'd have access to a lot more resources than I do now," said a resident who spoke with ABC15 in July.

Other community members have expressed concerns about potential tax increases, a change in the area's relationship with Rural Metro Fire, and how effectively a new government would manage tax dollars.

For those who haven't yet cast their ballots, it's too late to mail them, but voters can still drop off ballots at designated locations or vote in person.

Below is a list of drop-off locations:



Apache Junction Recorder’s Office

575 N. Idaho Rd, Ste 800, Apache Junction, AZ, 85119

575 N. Idaho Rd, Ste 800, Apache Junction, AZ, 85119 Florence Recorder’s Office

31 N. Pinal St, Bldg E, Florence, AZ, 85132

31 N. Pinal St, Bldg E, Florence, AZ, 85132 Florence, Pinal VOTES Office

320 W. Adamsville Rd, Florence, AZ, 85132

320 W. Adamsville Rd, Florence, AZ, 85132 San Tan Valley Recorder’s Office

31505 N. Schnepf Rd, Bldg A, San Tan Valley, AZ, 85143

31505 N. Schnepf Rd, Bldg A, San Tan Valley, AZ, 85143 San Tan Valley County Health Department

36235 N. Gantzel Rd, San Tan Valley, AZ, 85140

36235 N. Gantzel Rd, San Tan Valley, AZ, 85140 Arizona City County Sheriff Substation

13970 S. Sunland Gin Rd, Arizona City, AZ, 85123

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.