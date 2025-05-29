San Tan Valley could become Arizona’s newest town; vote set for August 5

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — San Tan Valley could soon be Arizona's next official town rather than an unincorporated part of Pinal County.

Voters there will head to the polls this August to decide whether to incorporate.

Right now, San Tan Valley has no mayor, no city council, and no local government dedicated solely to the community’s 100,000-plus residents.

But that could soon change.

Supporters of incorporation say it would mean more local control over everyday issues like trash pickup, road repairs, fire services, and policing. They also say the community is growing fast and needs a long-term plan to preserve the area's character.

"This is a big deal because it's never gone to a vote, and the voters have never had the chance to be able to say yes or no for local control for their future," said Tyler Hudgins, the man behind the incorporation petition. “The character that drew us here...it’s eroding right before our eyes. And right now, there’s no plan to protect that character.”

Hudgins says incorporation would give residents more say over their tax dollars and more power to shape the future of the place they call home. He also points out that Pinal County is about the size of

Connecticut, and the residents in San Tan don't want to be an afterthought to county officials.

"They have a lot of things that they have to address county-wide, and there are representatives that we are not able to hold accountable because they live in Casa Grande or other parts of the county," Hudgins said.

However, some residents are worried this could mean more government influence in their daily lives and higher taxes.

Hudgins says he gets that concern.

“I totally understand the concern about another layer of government. I’m conservative. I registered as a Republican on my 18th birthday. But we’re talking about local government....trash, roads, things that impact us every day," he said.

He also says any property tax increases would need approval from both a future town council and a public vote, which he thinks is unlikely to pass in San Tan Valley.

A town hall is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 29, at the Combs Performing Arts Center, where residents can ask questions and hear from county leaders.

“There’s a lot of misinformation going around online,” Hudgins said. “I would just encourage residents to get the facts.”

The vote is set for August 5.

More info can be found on the Pinal County website.