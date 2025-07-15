WHAT TO EXPECT: Monsoon storm chances ramping up this week

Monsoon moisture is flowing into Arizona and storm chances are back!

There's a slight chance of a few isolated storms in the Valley by late Tuesday evening, but the best bet will be Wednesday night into Thursday.

That's when we could see all the typical monsoon threats, like gusty winds, blowing dust, frequent lightning strikes, heavy downpours and even flooding.

Temperatures will drop, too.

Much of the Valley will only top out in the upper 90s to low 100s Thursday afternoon.

We could see a few more storms on Friday before storm chances taper off over the weekend as drier air moves in.

Up north, more widespread monsoon activity will impact the high country throughout the week and over the weekend. Watch out for the possibility of flash flooding near any wildfire burn scars.

A Flood Watch is also in effect across parts of southern Arizona on Tuesday afternoon and evening. Do not attempt to drive through any flooded areas. The road may be washed away underneath the floodwaters. Stay safe and remember, "turn around, don't drown."