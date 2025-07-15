Bee problem in north Phoenix leaving residents alarmed

PHOENIX — A bee problem in north Phoenix is keeping residents up at night, including one taking care of her horses.

Kristine Taylor loves her horses, including one that is mostly blind. She says she has taken to sleeping in her barn lately because of bees.

“So she wouldn’t be able to see the bees in her water tank, so I’ve been sleeping out there till we can get this fixed,” said Taylor.

It is not just a few; she says thousands of bees have been menacing this neighborhood in north Phoenix.

It’s become such a big problem in the neighborhood, but bug removal experts were quickly able to find the source of the bees.

“Well, I kind of watched a couple fly in that general direction, so I followed them to where I thought they might be. And when I come across that abandoned house, it just stuck out like a sore thumb,” said Steve Marquez, the co-owner of Bugeyes Pest Control.

There it was, a quarter of a mile away from Taylor’s residence, the empty and dilapidated home bug experts say could be housing 50,000 to 200,000 bees.

“Pretty much during this time of year, every day, I mean, there’s not a week that goes by that we don’t go and visit a challenge with bees,” said Matt Taft, the co-owner of Bugeyes Pest Control.

“I go out to the barn with my fly spray and my pool net, and it’s kind of like I’m armed. I’m ready for battle in case these bees come,” said Taylor.

Taylor says there is good news: she says the owner of the property has agreed to take care of the bees.

Maricopa County also tells ABC15 they have taken a report of the issue as well and are looking into it.