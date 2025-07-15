Hundreds of school crossing guards prepare for new academic year with regional training workshops

PHOENIX — More than 750,000 children in the Valley are heading back to school, and so are the people responsible for their safety at crosswalks.

The 2025 Regional School Crossing Guard Training Workshops, sponsored by the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG) and its member agencies, prepare these essential workers for the upcoming school year.

The workshops will provide comprehensive training on crossing guard procedures, health and safety protocols, and resources available from police and fire departments. Special sessions will cover traffic laws regarding crosswalks, proper procedures, and essential equipment needed for guards to perform their duties effectively.

Approximately 400 school crossing guards are expected to attend the three-hour training sessions scheduled across the Valley in July and August.

