Study: Arizona ranks among top 5 states for deadly teen crashes

PHOENIX — A new study shows Arizona has the fourth-highest rate of teen driving deaths per capita in the nation, with the summer months being particularly dangerous.

The findings come as we are in what safety experts call the "100 deadliest days of summer," when teen crash rates typically spike across the country.

One of the most concerning statistics from the Zutobi study shows that half of all teens who die in car crashes in the U.S. were not wearing their seat belts.

KNXV

Still, Arizona law currently allows teens 16 and older to ride in the back seat of a car or a truck bed without being buckled up.

The comprehensive study, which analyzed federal and state data from across the country, found Arizona had the fourth most teen driving deaths per capita among all 50 states.

Additional U.S. Department of Transportation data showed that despite making up only 5% of all registered drivers, young drivers were involved in 10% of all crashes on Arizona roads.

Patrick Minnis, a State Farm agent and parent, says to eliminate distractions.

"I tell my kids, they're ages 18 to 23, put the phone down," Minnis said.

A State Farm survey found that while 97% of teens acknowledge distracted driving is dangerous, almost half admit they text while driving.

"The easiest thing is to turn the phone off, or silent with a message that says, I am driving, I will call you back," Minnis said.

Minnis adds that passengers can be just as distracting as phones for young drivers.

"When you have a lot of friends in your car, it's not a good thing. You're not paying attention, your friends are goofing off, or listening to loud music. Pay attention, and you'll get home safely," Minnis said.

Click here for more tips from the Arizona Department of Transportation to protect the teen driver in your life.