July 4th among most dangerous days on the road, data shows

PHOENIX — Fourth of July celebrations too often end in tragedy, as federal statistics reveal it's one of the most dangerous days to be on the road.

Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows an average of 600 people are killed in traffic crashes every Fourth of July, with 40% involving drunk or impaired drivers.

"My phone is blowing up with people calling me because there have been so many injuries or worse," said Marc Lamber, a personal injury lawyer.

In response to the heightened risk, police departments across the Valley, including Mesa PD, are increasing staffing for a DUI task force patrol.

"Nowadays we have Lyft, Uber, other options. If you're going to get impaired, don't drive," said Detective Richard Giles of the Mesa Police Department.

Despite warnings, people continue to drive impaired during the holiday. While numbers have been decreasing, the last three Fourth of July DUI task forces across the Valley have resulted in over 1,000 DUI arrests.

"Be responsible. It's a celebration, and we don't want there to be a tragedy on this day or any day," Giles said.

Lamber hopes Valley drivers will make better choices this year.

"When I speak to clients after something has happened, they'll all tell me they never thought it would be me. But it is. And when something happens, you can't unwind the clock," Lamber said.

The increased enforcement won't end on July 4th, an increased number of officers will continue saturation patrols on July 5th. The overtime for the departments is funded through the Governor’s Office for Highway Safety.