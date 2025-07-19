Chandler police crack down on distracted driving with over 1,200 stops in three months

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler Police Department has made more than 1,200 traffic stops in the past three months targeting drivers using their phones behind the wheel.

The department is averaging over 13 traffic stops daily just for distracted driving, resulting in approximately 600 citations and 600 warnings issued during this 90-day enforcement period.

"You see people locked in on their cell phones all the time," Lieutenant Nathan Moffat of the Chandler Police Department said.

Those stats aren’t the only ones which are concerning. Simply looking at your phone for just five seconds while driving 55 miles per hour is equivalent to driving the length of a football field blindfolded.

For Chandler police officers, the enhanced enforcement carries personal significance.

"We lost officer Bryan Holmes in 2014, he was on his personal motorcycle and struck on the way into work by a young man on his phone," Lieutenant Moffat said.

Despite the known dangers, according to ADOT's Crash Facts, more than 8,000 drivers in 2024 admitted that distraction was the cause of their crash. More than half of drivers also admit to breaking hands-free laws.

"I think it's underreported. Drivers say I was just changing the radio, or come up with a different excuse. So I think it's a big contributing factor to more collisions than we even know," Lieutenant Moffat said.

Lieutenant Moffat adds distracted drivers often can't maintain their lane or a consistent speed on the road, behaviors similar to those exhibited by intoxicated drivers.

Arizona's hands-free law prohibits drivers from holding their phones while driving. Violations can result in fines ranging from $75 to $250.

"Put your phone down. It can wait," Lieutenant Moffat said.

Chandler PD recommends putting your phone on do not disturb mode or storing it in the console or glove box to avoid temptation. They also remind drivers that eating, applying makeup, and even interactions with passengers can all be dangerous distractions behind the wheel.