Two people dead, another seriously injured after crash in Gilbert Friday night

GILBERT, AZ — Two people have died and another was taken to a hospital after a crash in Gilbert Friday night.
Police say it happened in the intersection of Recker and Ray roads just before 9 p.m.
Officials say a driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Two people in a second vehicle were pronounced deceased on scene, police said.
Impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash. It is unknown what led to the crash.
Police say the intersection is closed in all directions as the investigation continues.
The investigation remains ongoing.