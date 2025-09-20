Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two people dead, another seriously injured after crash in Gilbert Friday night

Police say impairment is believed to be a factor
GILBERT, AZ — Two people have died and another was taken to a hospital after a crash in Gilbert Friday night.

Police say it happened in the intersection of Recker and Ray roads just before 9 p.m.

Officials say a driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Two people in a second vehicle were pronounced deceased on scene, police said.

Impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash. It is unknown what led to the crash.

Police say the intersection is closed in all directions as the investigation continues.

The investigation remains ongoing.

