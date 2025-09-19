Residents concerned about speeding on Camelback Road in the West Valley

In the West Valley, a part of Camelback Road stretches for a couple of miles with no intersections or spotlights.

It starts at Ball Park Boulevard heading west to El Mirage Road.

Drivers often pick up speed well past the posted 45-mile-per-hour limit.

“This is not a highway, this is a community,” said longtime resident Jackie Rojo, who has lived in the neighborhood for nearly a decade

She says that as more homes have gone up, so have the number of close calls and serious crashes.

“It’s dangerous and sometimes has been fatal,” Rojo said.

Part of what complicates the issue is who is responsible for enforcement.

One portion of Camelback Road falls under the City of Phoenix, another stretch, where the road runs through undeveloped land, is in Maricopa County’s jurisdiction.

To the west, the road heads into Litchfield Park, which contracts with Avondale Police for enforcement.

“There’s people out there with these concerns, we just don’t know who to reach out to,” Rojo said.

We contacted all three jurisdictions, with Phoenix Police and Avondale Police both acknowledging the stretch as a hotspot for speeding.

“Between June 23, 2025, and September 15th, 2025, we conducted a total of 229 traffic stops within that designated area on W. Camelback Rd,” said a spokesperson for Avondale Police.

Phoenix Police also emphasized that this section of road is always included when the West Valley Speed Taskforce does group enforcement.

“We only have 28 motors throughout the City of Phoenix, and we do our best to address each issue as efficiently as we can. Each city has their own contact for traffic-related issues, and they are encouraged to contact their local agency,” Jennifer Zak with Phoenix Police said.

All Arizona police officers are also “state certified”, meaning they can pull over drivers anywhere in Arizona, not just within city limits.

Both departments encourage residents to use their speeding hotlines to report problem areas. For the City of Phoenix, that is 602-495-SPEED or by email at TrafficComplaints@phoenix.gov. The Litchfield Park Police traffic line to report concerns directly to is 623-333-7071.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office did not respond to our specific questions about Camelback Road, but online, it says residents can ask questions about traffic enforcement by calling (602) 876-1000.

Residents like Brittany Rigas say it’s not just about tickets, it’s about preventing deadly crashes.

“Follow the rules,” Rigas said. “It’s not worth it to kill someone just to get somewhere faster.”

While Rojo hopes to see more traffic enforcement in the area, she also believes drivers need to take responsibility, too.

“We’re all in this together,” Rojo said. “We’re all sharing the same road. I just don’t want there to be any more lives lost.”