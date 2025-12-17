Verdict reached in sentencing phase of convicted West Valley serial killer trial

PHOENIX — A jury has reached a verdict to determine whether or not a convicted serial killer in the Valley will be put to death.

On Wednesday, the Maricopa County Court announced a verdict had been reached in the sentencing phase of the trial, months after the same jury found Cleophus Cooksey guilty in connection with a series of killings in Phoenix and Glendale in 2017.

On September 25, a jury found Cooksey guilty of all 14 charges of murder, kidnapping, sex assault attempt, robbery and armed robbery.

Prosecutors stated they are seeking the death penalty against Cooksey for the murders for which he has already been convicted.

The same jury was instructed to weigh aggravating and mitigating factors that would be used to determine a criminal sentence.

The jury will determine if Cooksey will be put to death or spend life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The verdict will be announced on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.