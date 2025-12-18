Woman shot, killed near 7th Street and Cave Creek Road Wednesday

PHOENIX — A woman has died after she was reportedly found shot Wednesday evening.

Phoenix police officers were called to the area of 7th Street and Cave Creek Road around 7:10 p.m. for a call of someone who was possibly shot.

When officers arrived, a woman was found with serious injuries. She was taken to a hospital but later died from her injuries.

A suspect description or other details have not been released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO in Spanish to remain anonymous.

The investigation is ongoing.