Mesa dentist accused of sex crime facing more criminal charges

MESA, AZ — A Mesa dentist arrested in October for allegedly luring a minor for sexual exploitation is facing more criminal charges.

Dr. Logan Edward Cornwell was indicted on five counts of exploitation of a minor in a separate case this month. He has pleaded not guilty.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

“Detectives did a search warrant of the defendant’s home as well as the phone from his business and found images of... children in various nude positions, specifically sexually explicit positions,” said Joe Hinrichsen, a Maricopa County deputy attorney, during a court hearing this month.

Dr. Cornwell’s attorney, Garrett Smith, said the dentist was unaware of those images.

“It wasn’t his phone. It was his devices, the family’s devices. It was on the cloud,” he said.

ABC15 is committed to finding the answers you need and holding those accountable. Submit your news tip to Investigators@abc15.com

The 34-year-old dentist was initially arrested after court documents alleged he met an undercover officer online who was posing as a 16-year-old male. Prosecutors allege Dr. Cornwell attempted to solicit sex acts for money.

Attorneys for Dr. Cornwell declined to comment to ABC15.

Following the latest criminal charges, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge set bond at $200,000. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office tells ABC15 Dr. Cornwell was released from jail on December 10 with an electronic monitor. His next court date is set for January.

As ABC15 previously reported, the Arizona State Board of Dental Examiners took action in November as a result of the arrest and indictment. The board voted on a full practice restriction, essentially a suspension of his dental license, until the criminal case is over.

Before the vote, Robert Jarvis, an attorney representing Dr. Cornwell, had asked the board to allow the dentist to continue practicing. He said Dr. Cornwell provides general dentistry and dental implants. The allegations don’t involve any patients.

“Dr. Cornwell adamantly denies any allegation related to minors,” he said at the dental board meeting.