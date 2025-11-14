Dental board moves to suspend license of dentist accused of luring a minor

PHOENIX — The Arizona State Board of Dental Examiners is taking steps to suspend the license of a Mesa dentist who is charged with luring a minor for sexual exploitation.

The board voted on Thursday to give Logan Edward Cornwell until Friday night to agree to a full practice restriction, essentially a suspension of his dental license. This would last until the criminal proceedings are over.

If Dr. Cornwell does not sign the agreement, the board said it would move forward with a license suspension on Monday.

Court documents allege the 34-year-old dentist, who lives in Gilbert and owns a Mesa dental office, met an undercover officer online and exchanged numerous text messages.

The undercover officer reportedly told Dr. Cornwell that he was a 16-year-old boy, and the dentist offered to meet up with the “teen” in exchange for money, police allege in court records.

The pair agreed to meet at the “teen’s apartment" on October 15, with police observing Dr. Cornwell’s Tesla pulling into the apartment complex. Court records say the dentist then texted the “teen.” The dentist never got out of the car. About 30 minutes later, he sent one last text message to the “teen,” saying he was leaving. Officers then made a traffic stop and arrested him . Dr. Cornwell has pleaded not guilty.

Officers found a firearm, about $16,000 cash and two condoms in the car, according to court records.

Robert Jarvis, an attorney representing Dr. Cornwell, asked the board not to suspend Dr. Cornwell’s license. He said Dr. Cornwell provides general dentistry and dental implants, and the allegations don’t involve any patients.

“Dr. Cornwell adamantly denies any allegation related to minors,” he said.

He said the allegations have devastated the dentist’s family, and the negative publicity has taken a toll on his practice.

He also suggested that the grand jury that indicted the dentist on a criminal charge did not receive the entire text exchange that Dr. Cornwell had with the undercover officer.

“Dr. Cornwell does not pose a threat to the health, safety or welfare of the community when we look at all the circumstances,” he said.