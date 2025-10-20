Mesa dentist accused of soliciting undercover officer posing as underage teen

MESA, AZ — An East Valley dentist is accused of child sex trafficking and misconduct involving weapons.

Court documents show that 34-year-old Logan Edward Cornwell of Gilbert, who owns a Mesa dental office, reportedly contacted an undercover officer online last week.

The undercover officer reportedly told Cornwell that he was a 16-year-old boy, and Cornwell offered to meet up with the “teen” in exchange for money.

The pair agreed to meet at the “teen’s apartment," with police following Cornwell’s vehicle to the designated apartment complex. Cornwell was seen leaving the apartment about 30 minutes later and officers conducted a traffic stop, police say.

Cromwell denied having any weapons in the vehicle at the time, but officials located a firearm, more than $16,000 in cash, two cell phones and condoms.

He was taken into custody on one count of child sex trafficking and one count of weapons misconduct for failing to disclose a firearm.