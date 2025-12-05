Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Lennar eyes 473 acres of East Valley land for new housing development

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Framing.jpg
Posted

National homebuilder Lennar is looking to scoop up about 473 acres of state land near Mesa, where it wants to build new homes.

The East Valley property, which is off Meridian and Baseline Roads, is bisected by the U.S. 60. It is in the Mesa area, though it is technically in unincorporated Maricopa County.

The land will likely be auctioned off in the third quarter of 2026, though an exact date has not yet been set, according to the Arizona State Land Department’s website. A starting bid price has not yet been listed, and appraisal documents are not yet available in the ASLD’s records.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen