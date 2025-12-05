Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sprouts Farmers Market breaks its own rule to appear in Apple TV series ‘Pluribus'

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., the Phoenix-based specialty grocery chain, usually doesn’t allow TV shows or movies to be filmed in its stores, but the company made an exception for the hit Apple TV series from the creator of "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul."

The new show, "Pluribus," which is airing its first season on Apple’s streaming service, features multiple scenes inside a Sprouts store, and now the company is trying to take advantage of the national attention the show is receiving.

The grocery chain is not featured in the show as part of a product placement deal or brand partnership, but rather, the writer and director, Vince Gilligan, specifically wanted Sprouts in "Pluribus," Alisa Gmelich, Sprouts’ chief marketing officer, told the Business Journal.

