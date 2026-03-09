WATCH: Phoenix congregation launches major effort to restore historic pipe organ

PHOENIX — Inside a Phoenix sanctuary sits an instrument that once filled the room with thousands of voices, but today, some of them have gone quiet. Now the congregation at Faith Lutheran Church is launching a major effort to bring its historic M. P. Möller Pipe Organ back to full life.

The more-than-3,000-pipe instrument, originally built in 1962 and installed at the church in 2005, needs a $150,000 restoration after decades of wear and Arizona’s harsh climate.

To kick off the campaign, the church hosted a special concert featuring three former music directors returning to the bench to play the organ they once led worship with.

The free performance brought together longtime members and music lovers in hopes of raising awareness and support for the restoration.

In the video player above, ABC15 talks with members of the congregation and its musicians to learn about why this organ is more than just pipes and pedals, but the voice of their community.