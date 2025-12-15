Mesa park leaders resign after investigation finds misconduct by Rangers

MESA, AZ — Two Mesa Parks Department leaders have resigned after an investigation into the Park Rangers found misconduct, according to a city news release.

The City of Mesa has released an external investigation into the misconduct of Mesa Park Rangers, finding claims of excessive force, unsafe training exercises, and possible policy violations spanning more than a year.

The department's director, Andrea Moore, and deputy director Aimee Manis announced their retirement after receiving the findings of the investigation report last week.

The City of Mesa hired a law firm, Pierce Coleman, to do an independent investigation into the park rangers amid allegations that the rangers were targeting the homeless, using racial slurs, and sharing a "Goon Squad" patch.

The investigation found that the Park Rangers engaged in enforcement actions "outside their authorized scope" that include detaining/arresting people, enforcing state laws and city codes outside the parks regulations and searching people and their belongings.

One of the Park Rangers provided a patch to a Mesa police detective. The alleged "Goon Squad" patch is described as a gray-colored shield with the words "Ranger," "Goon Squad," and "Mesa, AZ" embroidered in black. The report goes on to say the patch has an embroidered black skull, a lightning bolt, a bullet, a baton (also known as a nightstick), and handcuffs, creating the two o's in "Goon."

"Gooning" appears to be a reference to inappropriate and aggressive actions by a group of Park Rangers.

Along with the department's director and deputy director resigning, two more rangers have resigned following the findings.

"Mesa took this matter seriously from day one. This investigation made clear that a few bad actors within the Park Ranger unit violated city policies and oversight systems needed to be stronger," said City Manager Scott Butler in a news release. "Mesa is committed to full transparency, to learning from these findings and to ensuring our parks are supported by a unit that operates lawfully, respectfully and in service to our community."

The ABC15 Investigators are going through the 263-page report and will update this story soon.