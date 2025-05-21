Second park ranger resigns amid investigation into Mesa park rangers

MESA, AZ — A second Mesa park ranger has resigned this week following a criminal investigation into the unit amid allegations of targeting people experiencing homelessness and using racial slurs.

The following story contains strong language that some may find offensive. Viewer discretion is advised.

A city spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that a seventh ranger was placed on administrative leave pending findings by the Mesa Police Department, but that person then resigned this week.

The details around the findings are unclear, as the investigation remains open.

Police records allege several Mesa park rangers are accused of targeting members of the unhoused population, using racial slurs toward African Americans, and sharing a "Goon Squad" patch.

The ABC15 Investigators reported last week about the police report that details at least three City of Mesa rangers accused of sharing a “Goon Squad” patch. The Mesa police report states the patch was given to rangers whose purpose was to participate in “gooning” to deal with the “homeless problem and n*****s.”

“Gooning” appears to be a reference to inappropriate and aggressive actions by a group of park rangers.

One of the park rangers provided a patch to a Mesa police detective. The alleged “Goon Squad” patch is described as a gray-colored shield with the words “Ranger,” “Goon Squad,” and “Mesa, AZ” embroidered in black. The report goes on to say the patch has an embroidered black skull, a lightning bolt, a bullet, a baton (also known as a nightstick), and handcuffs creating the two o’s in “Goon.”

The first ranger was placed on leave on April 12, but the public was not made aware until a week and a half later, after the ABC15 Investigators started asking questions.

A detective with Mesa police was assigned the case and interviewed rangers about the alleged criminal activity, including some rangers allegedly not reporting drugs that were confiscated.

ABC15 is committed to finding the answers you need and holding those accountable. Submit your news tip to Investigators@abc15.com

The Mesa investigation also looked into concerns with ride-alongs and whether there were sexual encounters while on duty.

One supervisor told investigators that he started an initial investigation into a ranger having sex on duty, as there were used condoms found in the trash can on more than one occasion.

The Mesa police report alleges that one ranger told investigators that three of the rangers would not report drugs that were confiscated and would use excessive force on people experiencing homelessness.

Along with the police investigation, the city has hired an outside consultant to do an independent review of the unit.

That external investigation is ongoing.

The Mesa park rangers have been moved under the command of the police department.