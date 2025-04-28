Mesa park rangers allegedly targeted homeless, used racial slurs, shared a ‘Goon Squad’ patch

The following story contains strong language that some may find offensive. Viewer discretion is advised.

The City of Mesa confirms it has placed several park rangers on administrative leave pending a criminal investigation into allegations of misconduct while on duty.

Police records allege several Mesa park rangers are accused of targeting members of the unhoused population, using racial slurs toward African Americans, and sharing a "Goon Squad" patch.

The ABC15 Investigators obtained the police report that details at least three City of Mesa rangers accused of sharing a “Goon Squad” patch. The Mesa police report states the patch was given to rangers whose purpose was to participate in “gooning” to deal with the “homeless problem and n*****s.”

“Gooning” appears to be a reference to inappropriate and aggressive actions by a group of park rangers.

One of the park rangers provided a patch to a Mesa police detective. The alleged “Goon Squad” patch is described as a gray-colored shield with the words “Ranger,” “Goon Squad,” and “Mesa, AZ” embroidered in black. The report goes on to say the patch has an embroidered black skull, a lightning bolt, a bullet, a baton (also known as a nightstick), and handcuffs creating the two o’s in “Goon.”

A detective with Mesa police was assigned the case and interviewed rangers about the alleged criminal activity, including some rangers allegedly not reporting drugs that were confiscated.

The Mesa investigation also looked into concerns with ride-alongs and whether there were sexual encounters while on duty.

One supervisor told investigators that he started an initial investigation into a ranger having sex on duty, as there were used condoms found in the trash can on more than one occasion.

Ranger arrested

Last week, a Mesa park ranger was arrested and accused of possessing a stolen firearm that was found in his desk at work, which is a felony.

Joshua Amado, 31, was arrested by Mesa police after a supervisor informed authorities that he had a gun in his desk that was not reported.

The report alleges that another ranger overheard Amado and another ranger talking about a pistol they took off a Black man, but a racial slur was used.

The police report says a supervisor for the park rangers notified Mesa police about the firearm, and when police arrived, they found the gun that was listed as stolen.

ABC15 is naming Amado in this report as he is the only one who has been arrested.

Amado told police that a man experiencing homelessness handed over a backpack to him that included the firearm.

He told investigators that he filled out paperwork but gave it to his supervisor “a day late and a dollar short” because he forgot about it.

Amado denied having any knowledge of a “Goon Squad” or a “Goon Squad” patch.

City responds

The ABC15 Investigators learned that the park rangers will no longer be under the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and will now be placed under the Mesa Police Department.

Park rangers only have the authority to cite people for violations occurring in the parks under the parks code, but they do not have the authority to arrest like a law enforcement officer does.

The city did not know of the existence of a “Goon Squad” patch.

A spokesperson for the City of Mesa said, in an email, "The City of Mesa is deeply disturbed by the preliminary findings of an ongoing investigation into allegations of criminal activity and wrongdoing by some members of the Park Rangers Unit, which operates under the Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities Department. To date, that investigation has resulted in a felony charge against a Mesa Park Ranger for theft involving possession of a firearm.”

The City of Mesa has shared the following immediate measures:



Mesa initiated the termination process against a Park Ranger on April 24, 2025, after felony charges were submitted to the county attorney. That employee resigned on Monday, April 28, 2025, before his termination hearing.

Several Mesa Park Rangers have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Mesa has initiated an external, independent investigation into the misconduct claims uncovered by the criminal investigation.

Command of the Park Rangers Unit has been immediately transferred from the Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities Department to the Mesa Police Department to ensure appropriate oversight and professional standards are maintained.

Read the full statement from the City of Mesa below:

Mesa police tell ABC15 that this case is still open and they are looking into the excessive force accusations and all calls for service regarding the park rangers.

This is a developing story, we will continue to update this story.

