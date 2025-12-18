This weekend: Christmas events, Cirque Du Soleil, college basketball, LeAnn Rimes & more!

PHOENIX — It’s the last weekend before Christmas! Check out these fun holiday events happening around the Valley on December 19-21.

Friday, December 19

Twas The Night Before by Cirque Du Soleil

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $82

‘Twas the Night Before… is Cirque du Soleil’s first Christmas show, based on the classic poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore. This festive flurry of love and cheer created especially for families, features a joyful blend of thrilling acrobatics, lovable characters, and a soundtrack including holiday classics re-invented by Cirque du Soleil. Whether you are a child of 5, 50, or 95 years old you are sure to be wowed by incredible acrobatics and a heart-warming story this season.

Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway 2025

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets start around $50

The Million Dollar Breakaway is a premier women’s breakaway roping competition held at WestWorld of Scottsdale, Arizona, where top female ropers compete across multiple go-rounds for more than $1 million in total payouts and life-changing prize money.

Ballet Arizona’s The Nutcracker with The Phoenix Symphony

When: Friday - Sunday | December 12-27

Where: Symphony Hall, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $51

Ballet Arizona returns to Symphony Hall in grand fashion with this holiday classic. Celebrate the joy and wonder of the season with Ib Andersen’s The Nutcracker as Tchaikovsky’s cherished score is masterfully performed by The Phoenix Symphony.

A Christmas Story

When: Friday - Sunday | Now - December 28

Where: Arizona Broadway Theatre, Peoria

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Based on the beloved holiday film, A Christmas Story follows young Ralphie Parker on his quest for the ultimate Christmas gift—a Red Ryder BB Gun. Along the way, he faces bullies, schoolyard drama, and his quirky family’s antics. With a sparkling score by Pasek and Paul, show-stopping musical numbers, and plenty of festive cheer, this heartwarming comedy is a nostalgic celebration of childhood and the magic of the season with a one-of-a-kind dinner-and-show experience.

A Christmas Carol

When: Friday - Sunday | Now - December 28

Where: Phoenix Theater Company

Cost: Tickets start around $60

A story of redemption, second chances, and the power of human kindness, A Christmas Carol is a musical journey through the heart of one man’s transformation. On one fateful Christmas Eve, Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by three ghosts who guide him through his Past, Present, and Future, leading him to discover the true spirit of Christmas.

Saturday, December 20

Hall of Fame Series Phoenix: Colorado vs. Stanford | Arizona vs. San Diego State

When: 6 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $43

The Hall of Fame Series returns to the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on Saturday, with a high-caliber doubleheader featuring Colorado vs. Stanford and Arizona vs. San Diego State.

Polar Express

When: Now - December 30

Where: The Grand Canyon Railway, Williams

Cost: Click here for ticket information

The Grand Canyon Railway in Williams is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its popular holiday attraction, The Polar Express. This annual 90-minute train ride takes families on a festive journey to a recreation of the North Pole, inspired by the book and film by Chris Van Allsburg. Guests board restored 1929 Pullman cars redesigned to resemble the iconic cars featured in the story. The experience includes hot chocolate, cookies, Christmas carols and character interactions with chefs, conductors and Santa Claus.

ZOOLights

When: Now - January 16

Where: Phoenix Zoo

Cost: Admission is $35

Whether you visit ZooLights every year, or you’re starting a brand-new family tradition, the Phoenix Zoo has everything you need to celebrate the season. Embrace the holiday spirit as more than four million twinkling lights transform the Phoenix Zoo into a winter wonderland with over two miles of glimmering tree-lined trails, dozens of life-like animal lanterns and the tallest floating tree in North America, featuring an all-new light show.

Visit the Christmas City of Prescott

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Downtown Prescott

Cost: Free

Prescott is celebrating its long-running status as Arizona’s official Christmas City, a title first recognized in 1962 and formalized by a governor's state proclamation in 1989. Each year, the city’s historic downtown and Courthouse Plaza transform into a holiday destination, drawing visitors from across the state.

World of Illumination

When: Now - January 4

Where: Tempe Diablo Stadium & Glendale's Desert Diamond Casino

Cost: Tickets are $50

The World of Illumination — the largest drive-thru Christmas light display in Arizona — is now open for the season with two light shows in Tempe and Glendale. This year’s experience at Tempe Diablo Stadium, Rocking Christmas, stretches a full mile and spans more than 250,000 square feet. Glendale’s Cosmic Sleigh Ride at Desert Diamond Casino brings its own fast-paced, space-themed spectacle, giving you two locations to choose from.

Sunday, December 21

MBB: Oregon State vs. Arizona State

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $12

The ASU Sun Devils will host Oregon State on Sunday at Desert Financial Arena at 1 p.m.

Arizona State guard Maurice Odum (5) drives the ball against UCLA guard Donovan Dent (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, in Los Angeles.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Arizona Cardinals

When: 2:05 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $65

The Arizona Cardinals will face off against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at 2:05 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride, right, makes a touchdown catch against Houston Texans linebacker Damone Clark, left, during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Houston.

WBB: Colorado vs. Arizona State

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $14

Undefeated ASU will take on Colorado in women's basketball on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Arizona State guard Amaya Williams (1) dribbles against Oregon State during an NCAA basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore.

LeAnn Rimes

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Salt River Grand Ballroom, Scottsdale

Cost: General admission is $43

Singer LeAnn Rimes is performing at the Salt River Grand Ballroom in Scottsdale on Sunday at 8 p.m.