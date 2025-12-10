Prescott celebrates 70+ years as ‘Arizona’s Christmas City’

PRESCOTT, AZ — Prescott is celebrating its long-running status as Arizona’s official Christmas City, a title first recognized in 1962 and formalized by a governor's state proclamation in 1989.

Each year, the city’s historic downtown and Courthouse Plaza transform into a holiday destination, drawing visitors from across the state.

City leaders say the tradition has continued for more than seven decades, with thousands of lights illuminating the plaza for seven weeks, lasting through Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Zack Perry

The season features a series of marquee events, including the Holiday Light Parade, the Christmas Parade, the Courthouse Lighting and Acker Night, when more than 140 businesses host live music to support youth arts programs.

"This downtown area is a hallmark community,” said Sheri Heiney, President and CEO of Prescott Chamber of Commerce. “If you love history, if you love seasons, because you could possibly see some snow while you're here, then Prescott is the place to be.”

The city will also host its 15th annual New Year’s Eve Boot Drop, featuring a six-foot illuminated boot descending over historic Whiskey Row.

Click here for a list of holiday events and more information about Arizona's Christmas City.