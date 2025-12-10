Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

WATCH: Arizona lawmaker considers speed limits for sidewalk cyclists

A state senator from Fountain Hills filed a bill aimed at putting a 15 MPH speed limit on sidewalks and multi-use paths for those riding any kind of bike.
Arizona lawmaker considers speed limits for sidewalk cyclists
Posted

PHOENIX — A state senator from Fountain Hills filed a bill aimed at putting a 15 MPH speed limit on sidewalks and multi-use paths for those riding any kind of bike.

Senator John Kavanagh (R) says the speed limit would be lowered to 5 MPH when passing other cyclists and pedestrians.

This would still apply to standard bikes as well as the popular e-bikes and e-scooters. Each Valley city is either crafting or has its own regulations for e-bikes and e-scooters.

If the bill becomes law, a police officer could give a civil traffic citation.

Learn more about the effort to put a statewide standard on bikes and e-bikes in the video player above.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen