Team 24 hosting fifth annual toy giveaway for kids in the Valley this weekend

Team 24 is hosting its fifth annual toy giveaway this year, providing thousands of gifts and holiday fun to underserved children in the Valley.

Their warehouse is filled with toys ready to be given away, thanks to a partnership with a local Walmart this year.

This year's event will be held on Dec. 13, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1923 E. Broadway Rd. in Phoenix.

Team 24

The organization says the event is free to attend and there will be Santa photos, face painting, a car show display, goodie bags, entertainment and more.

The toy giveaway is first-come, first-served, and kids (6 months to 17 years old) can get one gift each, while supplies last. The recipient must be present to receive the gift.

Team 24 officials say lines will form as early as 8 a.m., and that it is important to get there early!

The organization was founded by Ruben Gammage, a man who lost everything during Hurricane Katrina before starting over in Phoenix. He now makes it his mission to mentor, inspire, and help kids from low-income backgrounds.

ABC15's Cameron Polom toured the warehouse ahead of the Christmas block party and talked with Gammage about the organization and what makes him continue his work year after year. Watch the Uplifting Arizona story in the video player above.