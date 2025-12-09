Powerball prize surges to $930 million after no jackpot winner Monday

The Powerball jackpot has now ballooned to an estimated $930 million after no winners were declared in Monday night's drawing, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers for Monday were 8-32-52-56-64 and Powerball 23.

The estimated jackpot on Monday was $875 million, which would be the seventh-largest prize in the game's history, according to Powerball.

The estimated cash value of the new jackpot is $429 million.

The game's jackpot was last won in September, when two tickets in Missouri and Texas split the $1.787 billion prize.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

If a player wins the Powerball jackpot, they can choose between the lump sum payment or an annuity option, in which they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year. Both prize options are before taxes.

Tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots and where they were won:

1. $2.04 billion -- Nov. 7, 2022 -- California

2. $1.787 billion -- Sept. 6, 2025 -- Missouri, Texas

3. $1.765 billion -- Oct. 11, 2023 -- California

4. $1.586 billion -- Jan. 13, 2016 -- California, Florida, Tennessee

5. $1.326 billion -- April 6, 2024 -- Oregon

6. $1.08 billion -- July 19, 2023 -- California

7. $930 million (current estimated jackpot) - Dec. 10, 2025

8. $842.4 million -- Jan. 1, 2024 -- Michigan

9. $768.4 million -- March 27, 2019 -- Wisconsin

10. $758.7 million -- Aug. 23, 2017 -- Massachusetts