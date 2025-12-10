Family loses everything in Thanksgiving Day apartment fire, community rallies to help

GLENDALE, AZ — A Glendale family is working to rebuild their lives after a devastating fire destroyed their apartment on Thanksgiving Day, which also happened to be 8-year-old Bella's birthday.

Melissa Estrada, her mother and two daughters, 10-year-old Delilah and 8-year-old Bella, had not even started cooking their Thanksgiving turkey when they saw smoke begin to rise from the area behind their oven and fill their Glendale apartment. Within seconds, the family scrambled to escape.

"We had just sung happy birthday to her. Had just gotten some birthday gifts and next thing you know, everything changed," Melissa said. "In an instant, everything, we lost everything."

The family escaped with only the clothes on their backs, but everyone made it out safely. The girls’ grandmother ran back inside the home in time to save their dog and cat.

Bella said she has had nightmares about what happened.

"She's had to miss school a few times because she wakes up and she can't sleep," Melissa said.

Walking through the remains of the apartment, the family found reminders of precious memories lost, including a special blanket that belonged to Delilah's father.

"I would sleep with that blanket every single night," she said.

Despite the devastating loss, the family is staying strong together, thankful everyone made it out of the home uninjured. They are currently staying in an Airbnb while working to raise money for more permanent housing through a GoFundMe campaign.

"I'm just so grateful that we're ok,” Melissa said. “It is a lot to be thankful for."

Even while wearing donated clothes, the girls maintain their positive spirits and continue to find joy in simple moments together.

"It makes me so happy that they can still like keep that positive attitude," Melissa said.

The family hopes to be back in their own place by next Thanksgiving.

According to Glendale Fire, the Thanksgiving Day fire spread throughout the unit, involving both the first and second floors. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.