World of Illumination opens two massive drive-thru light shows in Tempe and Glendale

TEMPE — The Valley is officially lit for the holidays!

The World of Illumination — the largest drive-thru Christmas light display in Arizona — is now open for the season with two light shows in Tempe and Glendale.

This year’s experience at Tempe Diablo Stadium, Rocking Christmas, stretches a full mile and spans more than 250,000 square feet. Glendale’s Cosmic Sleigh Ride at Desert Diamond Casino brings its own fast-paced, space-themed spectacle, giving you two locations to choose from.

Zack Perry

The annual attractions are packed with high-energy displays, music-synced light tunnels and larger-than-life holiday scenes built for families looking to celebrate from the warmth of their car.

Each ride lasts around 20 to 30 minutes, and one ticket covers an entire vehicle — so pile the car with your family and friends.

Zack Perry

World of Illumination runs nightly through January 4. Tickets start around $40.

Click here for more information.