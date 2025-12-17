Superstition Springs Center will replace its double-decker carousel with a new single-level one

MESA, AZ — Superstition Springs Center will end its double-decker carousel in 2026 and introduce a new single-level carousel, opening in spring 2026.

After rumors circulated online about the closure of the Superstition Springs Center double-decker carousel, ABC15 reached out to mall representatives to verify if the post claiming a permanent shutdown is accurate.

Macerich, the operator and developer of the mall, provided the following statement to ABC15:

Superstition Springs Center will transition to a new carousel operator in 2026. Our current carousel operator will continue to operate their ride through mid-February, and existing tokens will be accepted through February 1, 2026. The new carousel operator will install a brand new, single-level carousel and begin operations in Spring 2026.





Carousel rides are a beloved staple and community favorite at Superstition Springs Center, and we are pleased to share that the attraction is here to stay. We look forward to continuing this cherished tradition for our guests and their families. Macerich

The East Valley mall recently welcomed Going, Going, Gone! by DICK’S Sporting Good on the upper level near ULTA Beauty.

“Superstition Springs Center is thrilled to welcome Going, Going, Gone! by DICK’S Sporting Goods to our retail mix,” said MaryLou Ruiz, general manager of Superstition Springs Center, in a news release. “This addition brings even more exciting shopping options for our guests, especially those looking for great deals on trusted sporting goods brands.”

