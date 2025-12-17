Phoenix Zoo asking public to help name new baby giraffe

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Zoo is asking for your help to name the zoo's newest baby female Masai giraffe!

Sunshine gave birth to the baby on November 16. The pair are still enjoying their time bonding in the barn.

The five finalists for the giraffe's name are:



Cyra: means "sun" in Persian/Greek

means "sun" in Persian/Greek Tesni: means "warmth from the sun" in Welsh

means "warmth from the sun" in Welsh Binti: means "daughter" in Swahili

means "daughter" in Swahili Kasi: means "speed" in Swahili

means "speed" in Swahili Ray: like a ray of sunshine

You can vote for your favorite by clicking here.

Voting is open until midnight on Monday, December 22.

The winning name will be announced the following day.

Zoo officials hope Sunshine and her calf will be ready to come out for public view in January.