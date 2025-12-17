Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Phoenix Zoo asking public to help name new baby giraffe

Voting is open until midnight on December 22
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Baby giraffe PHX Zoo 12-16-25
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Zoo is asking for your help to name the zoo's newest baby female Masai giraffe!

Sunshine gave birth to the baby on November 16. The pair are still enjoying their time bonding in the barn.

The five finalists for the giraffe's name are:

  • Cyra: means "sun" in Persian/Greek
  • Tesni: means "warmth from the sun" in Welsh
  • Binti: means "daughter" in Swahili
  • Kasi: means "speed" in Swahili
  • Ray: like a ray of sunshine

You can vote for your favorite by clicking here.

Voting is open until midnight on Monday, December 22.

The winning name will be announced the following day.

Zoo officials hope Sunshine and her calf will be ready to come out for public view in January.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen