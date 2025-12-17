Trump to address nation Wednesday night

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he'll deliver a live national address on Wednesday at 9 p.m. from the White House.

"It has been a great year for our Country, and THE BEST IS YET TO COME!" Trump posted on his social media platform.

"I look forward to seeing you then," he said.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt teased Trump's upcoming address in a gaggle with reporters on Tuesday, saying he will talk about the "historic accomplishments" notched by his administration over the past year and what's expected to come next.

“It's going to be a really good speech. I was just in the Oval Office with the president discussing it. He's going to talk a lot about the accomplishments over the past 11 months, all that he's done to bring our country back to greatness and all he continues to plan to do to continue delivering for the American people over the next three years,” Leavitt said.

In an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, Leavitt said Trump is likely to talk about issues such as border security and the economy.

"President Trump will be talking about what's to come. The best is truly yet to come, as he often says,” she said on Fox News, adding that he could be "teasing some policy that will be coming" within the next year.