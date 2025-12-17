Family remembers Valley father killed in Phoenix crash

PHOENIX — It's been nearly one year since Valley father, Adam Bates, was killed in a crash near 43rd and Northern avenues in Phoenix.

The 37-year-old, his teen daughter, and his parents were all heading to look at Christmas lights when they were rear-ended.

The family is now inviting the community to a vigil this week, while preparing for the driver who caused the crash to be sentenced.

"I miss him," said Adam's mom, Shelley Bates. "I miss him a lot."

She and her husband sat down with ABC15 on Tuesday, sharing their story for the first time.

Throughout the interview, Shelley held a photo of her son, who was killed on Dec. 19, 2024.

"He loved the kids and the youth at our church," said Shelley.

Adam was in the process of becoming a youth pastor at Orangewood Community Church. When he was killed, he was considered a youth leader.

His dad, Fred, serves as the lead pastor at the church.

"I couldn’t preach on Sundays telling people to trust God even in the worst of circumstances and not do that when it happened to me," said Pastor Fred.

Both Fred and Shelley have leaned on faith while still trying to heal.

The two were in the car the night Adam died.

"Everything happened so fast," said Fred.

The three were on their way to World of Illumination with Adam's 15-year-old daughter when the crash happened. Fred said he was driving and Adam was in the back seat when they were hit.

"We were going northbound on 43rd Ave. and out of the blue, just a crash, loud noise," said Fred. "And then all I remember is rolling and just thinking to myself, is this ever going to stop?"

Court documents said they were rear-ended by an SUV, pushed into another car, and then a light pole.

Adam didn’t survive the crash. Detectives first told Fred while he and his wife were both still in the hospital.

The couple was also badly injured; Shelley said she experienced multiple brain bleeds.

Court records said the driver of the SUV was 47-year-old Richard McKinney. Investigators believed he was speeding and suspected impairment.

"It's really hard when you know this person did what he did," said Fred. "They chose to drive as fast as they did on a surface street. 90 something miles an hour in a 45 mile an hour zone, with no explanation as to why."

Phoenix police told ABC15 on Tuesday that lab results showed alcohol and THC from Cannabis were found in McKinney's blood, but didn't provide the exact amounts.

In November, McKinney took a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including manslaughter and endangerment.

The Bates family is still forever changed.

"It's been challenging to say the least," said Fred, who now sits in a wheelchair. "It’s a very different way of living."

A spinal injury left the local pastor paralyzed from the waist down. He told ABC15 there are still small signs that one day he could learn to walk again, potentially with assistance.

"Everything has just been trusting that God knows what he’s doing, even if I don’t understand why," said Fred.

Shelley said she still experiences PTSD, especially with loud or fast cars.

Even while healing and attending rehab, the family has faced close to a year of court dates.

"I’ve been very angry," said Shelley. "I’ve been very bitter, because this is a senseless act on his part."

She said she's still wrestling those emotions.

"For us, the ripple effect of choosing to drive that fast," said Fred. "For me have I forgiven him? Yes. I feel like I have to, but even when people sin, there are consequences to the sin."

As they wait for McKinney's sentencing in January, the family is inviting the community to a vigil on Friday at their church to honor Adam and share memories.

"It's not just us mourning, but we had an entire church family and community that were mourning," said Shelley. "We just want his light to continue to shine."

The Bates family hopes that sharing their story encourages drivers to be extra cautious, especially during the holiday season.

Adam's loved ones started a memorial fund in his honor to help send children to camp.