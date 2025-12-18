Brown mass shooting and MIT professor murder may be linked: Sources

The mass shooting at Brown University and the murder of an MIT professor in Brookline, Massachusetts, may be linked, multiple sources briefed on the investigation told ABC News.

The information about a possible connection between the two incidents was developed in the last 24 hours as detectives working on both cases compared notes, the sources said.

The sources also said investigators believe they are close to identifying a suspect.

On Saturday afternoon, two Brown students were killed and nine others were injured in a mass shooting on the Rhode Island campus. The gunman fled the scene and has not been identified.

On Monday night, MIT professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro was found shot at his home in the upscale Boston suburb of Brookline, officials said. Loureiro, 47, died on Tuesday at the hospital.

