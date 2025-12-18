Four men arrested in connection with separate home invasion robberies in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Four men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in two separate home invasion robberies in Phoenix.

On Thursday, Phoenix police announced the arrests of 23-year-old Scarlyn Lebron Ogando, 23-year-old Josue Rafael Colon Rodriguez, 23-year-old Darol Daniel Garcia Santana and 26-year-old Ronnie Baez.

Ogando has been identified as a former Minor League Baseball player and is associated with the Chicago Cubs.

During an investigation, detectives collected evidence that led them to believe the four suspects were involved in two home invasions.

The first one occurred on September 29, just before 5 a.m. Officials say three to four armed suspects used handguns and rifles to force their way into a home and demand money from the victims.

According to court paperwork, the men kicked in the front door and walked to the master bedroom, where one of the victims was.

Police say that during this incident, one of the suspects grabbed a 10-year-old girl by her hair and pointed a gun at her while forcing her around the house for about 30 minutes. Ultimately, police say the suspects didn't get any money and left without any of the victims' property.

The second incident occurred on October 8, just after 2 p.m. Officials say a victim was walking to his front door when unknown males armed with handguns demanded money. They reportedly forced their way inside the home and searched around, but did not take anything.

According to court paperwork, a woman saw the men on a Ring camera inside her grandfather's home, holding him hostage with guns. The woman called 911 and then told the men, through the Ring camera, that the police were on their way. After hearing her voice, the men ran away.

Through surveillance footage and research, authorities were able to identify and locate the suspects.

After a search warrant was obtained, detectives searched their residences and allegedly recovered multiple pieces of evidence, including five rifles, more than 10 handguns, ammunition and 7.5 pounds of fentanyl.

Court paperwork states that Ogando is employed by Temco Logistics as a delivery driver. The company is a delivery service that contracts with companies like Home Depot and Lowe's for delivery of appliances and furniture.

Investigators later learned that the victims in both crimes had appliances delivered in the past six months from either Home Depot or Lowe's, leading investigators to believe the suspects possibly targeted the victims following deliveries.

Ogando was detained on December 2, and according to court documents admitted to being present at both locations and participating in the armed robberies.

All four men were booked into jail to face charges for armed robbery with a deadly weapon. Additonally, Ogando faces charges for possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.