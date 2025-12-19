Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsUplifting Arizona

Actions

WATCH: Apache Junction police and fire officials hit the court for community connection

Local coaches and students also took part in a fun basketball game
Apache Junction police officers and fire officials faced off in a basketball game to raise spirits around the community on Thursday.
Apache Junction police and fire officials hit the court for community connection
Posted

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Apache Junction police officers and fire officials faced off in a basketball game to raise spirits around the community on Thursday. 

Students and coaches from a local school, Imagine Prep, took part in the event and connected with the first responders on the court. 

Watch the uplifting story focused on community connection, teamwork, and fun in the video player above. 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo