WATCH: Apache Junction police and fire officials hit the court for community connection

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Apache Junction police officers and fire officials faced off in a basketball game to raise spirits around the community on Thursday.
Students and coaches from a local school, Imagine Prep, took part in the event and connected with the first responders on the court.
Watch the uplifting story focused on community connection, teamwork, and fun in the video player above.
See more from Uplifting Arizona:
Apache Junction police and fire officials hit the court for community connection
A group of dads volunteering with Gilbert students sees new growth in program
Inmates in juvenile detention celebrate special dinner with families
Phoenix Zoo asking public to help name new baby giraffe
Fast times at first-ever Phoenix Marathon