WATCH: A group of dads volunteering with Gilbert students sees new growth in program

GILBERT, AZ — Every week, a group of dads who are part of what's called the Watch DOGS (Dads of Great Students), go to Towne Meadows Elementary to volunteer and help out around the school.

This program is growing within Gilbert Public Schools, as the school where it originally started, Playa del Rey Elementary, now has almost 50 volunteers. Towne Meadows is seeing more volunteers sign up, and Harris Elementary will launch its own program in January.

These dads are showing up not only for their own kids, but for other kids who may need a role model in their lives.

While these dads are making a difference in students’ lives, they feel they’re getting just as much out of the program as well.

ABC15's Elenee Dao has the full Uplifting Arizona story in the video player above.