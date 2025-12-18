Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Popular Italian food chain Fazoli’s opens restaurant in Surprise

This location marks the company’s fourth restaurant in the Valley
SURPRISE, AZ — Quick-service Italian restaurant Fazoli’s opened its newest Valley location in Surprise! The new restaurant opened near the intersection of Litchfield and Waddell Roads in Surprise.

The new drive-thru restaurant is said to offer all your favorite dishes, including classics like the Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo, Baked Spaghetti with Meatballs, and their renowned breadsticks.

This location marks the company’s fourth restaurant in the Valley, which includes the storefront inside Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

IF YOU GO

Hours of operation:

  • Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Friday and Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. 

Address: 13510 N. Litchfield Drive, Suite 116, in Surprise

FAZOLI’S IN THE VALLEY

In 2022, Fazoli’s opened its first Valley location inside Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (only available to ticketed passengers) and then in 2023, they opened a location at Mesa Riverview.

The chain then opened a West Valley location in the summer of 2024, marking its expansion in Glendale near 59th and Peoria avenues.

Excited to dig in? Here's where you can get a taste of its Italian delights while you wait for this newest location to open:

  • Fazoli’s at the airport is located on Terminal 4, Level 3, post-security, near Gate B9.
  • Mesa Riverview location: 953 N. Dobson Road, Mesa 85201
  • Glendale storefront: 5825 W. Peoria Ave, Glendale, AZ 85302
