Popular Italian food chain Fazoli’s to open new Valley location in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — Quick-service Italian restaurant Fazoli’s is set to open a new Valley location in Surprise!

According to the company's website, the new restaurant will open at 13510 N. Litchfield Dr, Suite 116, located near Litchfield and Waddell roads in Surprise.

An opening date for this new location has yet to be announced.

This location marks the company’s fourth restaurant in the Valley, which includes the storefront inside Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

See previous ABC15 coverage of the Fazoli's Sky Harbor location announcement in the player above.

FAZOLI’S IN THE VALLEY

In 2022, Fazoli’s opened its first Valley location inside Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (only available to ticketed passengers) and then in 2023, they opened a location at Mesa Riverview.

The chain then opened a West Valley location in the summer of 2024, marking its expansion in Glendale near 59th and Peoria avenues.

Excited to dig in? Here's where you can get a taste of its Italian delights while you wait for this newest location to open: