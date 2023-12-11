Sneak peek inside Fazoli's first standalone Arizona restaurant since 2008

MESA, AZ — The wait is almost over… Fazoli's will open its doors to its Mesa location this Tuesday, Dec. 12!

This standalone Fazoli's location marks its return to Arizona, following their recent opening of a location inside Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

If you’re wondering, why open in Mesa first? Here’s what Nava Singam, owner & CEO of Kind Hospitality, has to say: “As we thought about a franchise location, our company was based out of Mesa and we wanted to have it in our hometown. And furthermore, we have a lot of customers that are die-hard Fazoli’s fans that are going to be showing up so we wanted to make it easily accessible to them.”

But don’t worry, more Fazoli’s are coming to the Valley!

Here’s a look inside the Mesa storefront:

ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez Fazoli's first standalone restaurant location in the Valley since 2008.

This Fazoli's replaces the former Arby’s at Mesa Riverview near Loop 202 Red Mountain and Dobson Road. The location does have a drive-thru.

ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez “We are known for fast, fresh, Italian food, and we serve it really quickly in the dining room or through our drive-thru,” said Singam to ABC15.

If you’ve never been to one before, you can expect to see items like pepperoni pizza breadsticks, bone-in and boneless wings, baked spaghetti, fettucine alfredo, pizzas, salads, Cheesecake Factory desserts, and more.

ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez Fazoli’s is also known for their popular breadsticks! “Oh, those breadsticks are unlimited breadsticks provided to you as you stay in our dining room. We serve it every 10 minutes, unlimited breadsticks that you can eat, and we also provide you free breadsticks as you go through our drive-thru,” said Singam.

There’s a maximum occupancy of 101 people inside the restaurant.

ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez Grab a plate, there’s 15 tables available inside.

ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez This Fazoli’s location has an autism sensory-friendly dining area where the lights are dimmer and the music will be lowered.

Catering and delivering will soon be available, according to the Kind Hospitality team.

ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez The restaurant has two cashiers and one personal ordering kiosk.

MORE FAZOLI’S IN AZ?

“Fazoli’s was a very popular restaurant back in the 2000s. They closed and moved out of town in 2008,” said Singam. “We've kept an eye on facilities, we've seen how they've really transformed to today's market. And we've brought them back.”

Fazoli’s first made a comeback to the Valley with the opening of their location inside Sky Harbor Airport. The new Mesa location is the first standalone storefront since 2008… and more are coming to State 48.

“Yes, we have several locations in the works. We will be opening up to nine locations within the next couple of years here and so we're working on that right now. But that secret will be shared when we're ready,” Singam confirmed to ABC15.



WHAT’S OPEN NOW



SKY HARBOR AIRPORT

Located inside of Terminal 4, Level 3 [Post-Security, Near Gate B9].

MESA

This location opens on Tuesday, December 12. “We will be open daily at 10:30 in the morning and on the weekends, Friday and Saturdays we’ll be closing at 10:30 p.m. and the rest of the days at 9:30 p.m.,” said Singam to ABC15. Where: 953 N. Dobson Rd., at Mesa Riverview near Loop 202 Red Mountain and Dobson Road.



