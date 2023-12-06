Fazoli's announces opening date for new Mesa location

MESA, AZ — It's the announcement we've all been waiting for! Fazoli's has announced its opening date for the new Mesa location.

According to the restaurant sign out front, the new Fazoli's will open for business on Tuesday, December 12.

The restaurant will be located at 953 N. Dobson Rd., at Mesa Riverview near Loop 202 Red Mountain and Dobson Road.

Owners announced just last month that it was hiring for several positions.

This marks the second Fazoli's location in the Valley, with the first opening earlier this year at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Terminal 4.

