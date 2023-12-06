Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsMesa News

Actions

Fazoli's announces opening date for new Mesa location

Grab a plate! Fazoli's is officially opening its second Valley location
This Monthly “Things To Do” special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. December is here, which means there's a lot of fun in-store in the Valley! Here’s the breakdown of the best holiday light displays and what exciting attractions to check out this month in our 'Things To Do special, sponsored by Visit Sonora.
Fazoli's Sky Harbor
Posted at 12:12 PM, Dec 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 14:19:20-05

MESA, AZ — It's the announcement we've all been waiting for! Fazoli's has announced its opening date for the new Mesa location.

According to the restaurant sign out front, the new Fazoli's will open for business on Tuesday, December 12.

The restaurant will be located at 953 N. Dobson Rd., at Mesa Riverview near Loop 202 Red Mountain and Dobson Road.

Owners announced just last month that it was hiring for several positions.

This marks the second Fazoli's location in the Valley, with the first opening earlier this year at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Terminal 4.

More Things to Do stories:
Headliners for the 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest concert series in Arizona

Things To Do

What you need to know about the 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest concert series

Nicole Gutierrez
2:25 PM, Dec 05, 2023
THINGS TO DO in December: holiday light displays, new Valley attractions and more family fun.

Things To Do

Holiday lights, new Valley attractions and more: Things To Do in December!

Nicole Gutierrez
2:49 PM, Dec 01, 2023
Lisa Frank Warehouse

Tucson News

'We're baaack': Old Lisa Frank factory in Tucson painted, social media hints

Brooke Chau
9:53 AM, Dec 01, 2023

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this December. Read more about it, right here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Arizona Coyotes on Arizona 61