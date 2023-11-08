Mesa Fazoli's is hiring before store's opening soon

MESA, AZ — Fazoli's is gearing up to open its newest Valley location in Mesa.

But before their doors officially open, they are hiring!

The fast food chain will be holding a hiring fair from Tuesday, November 14 through Friday, November 17.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, there will be open interviews for line cook, prep cook, cashier, drive-thru, expo, and dishwasher positions.

Potential candidates should bring a resume and be prepared to interview.

Those who cannot make it can also apply online.

The opening date for the Mesa Fazoli's has not yet been confirmed, but in a report earlier this year, Fazoli's officials said its next Valley location would be open "later this year."

The new Fazoli's will be located at Mesa Riverview at 953 N. Dobson Rd, just south of Loop 202.